Blinken Reaffirms Support for Israel During Meeting With Netanyahu

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed safety and protection for both Palestinian and Israeli people during a meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday, November 30.

Blinken reiterated support “for Israel’s right to protect itself from terrorist violence in compliance with international humanitarian law and urged Israel to take every possible measure to avoid civilian harm,” the US Department of State said in a press release.

During his visit to Israel, Blinken is also expected to attend a war cabinet meeting, Israeli media reported. Credit: US Government Publishing Office via Storyful