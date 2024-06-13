'In the blink of an eye, a new Germany'

Scotland's Euros base has been a Tartan Army-free oasis this past week, a beautiful old town largely untouched by Euros fever, a quaint and classy ski resort where no bagpipes skirl.

There’s an other-worldly quality about this place near the Austrian border. It is quite literally the calm before Friday night’s storm, an hour and a half away in Munich. When Scotland leave here for the big city on Thursday they’re going to be swapping tranquillity for total pandemonium.

The host nation await. It’s fair to say Germany are confident. They’re doing their best to sound respectful, but it’s obvious from their media utterances that they think they’re in a better place now than they were a few short months ago and also think they are in too good a place to be upset by the Scots.

Teams are supposed to evolve over time, but manager Julian Nagelsmann hasn’t had the luxury of breathing space so he’s had to crack on.

The turnaround in players and formations since Germany drew 2-2 with Mexico in October and lost 3-2 to Turkey in November has been quite something. Back then, Kevin Trapp of Eintracht Frankfurt, Robin Gosens of Union Berlin, Julien Brandt of Borussia Dortmund and Niklas Sule, also of Dortmund, were in the team. None of them are in Germany’s squad now.

Kai Havertz, who will almost certainly play centre forward against Scotland, was being trialled as a left-back. Joshua Kimmich, a right-back, was playing midfield.

Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka of Bayern started in the 2-0 defeat to Austria in late November. Neither of them made the final cut. The same for Mats Hummels of Dortmund. Out.

There was no sign of Toni Kroos returning until the March double-header when everything changed. Maximilian Mittelstadt of Stuttgart came in for his debut at left-back and has stayed there. Kimmich retreated to right-back.

Nagelsmann paired Kroos and the newcomer Robert Andrich as sitting midfielders and moved captain Ilkay Gundogan into a more advanced role. The brilliant 21-year-old Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen and the equally brilliant 21-year-old Jamal Musiala of Bayern flanked Havertz, now removed from the purgatory of full-back.

A new Germany was formed in the blink of an eye. They beat France away and the Netherlands at home. They think they’re beating Scotland, too. Not long to go before we find out.