Blind picking national title contender resumes
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a blind look at some men's college basketball resumes and try to name the matching team while also explaining how far each team can go in the NCAA Tournament.
After a shot was blocked at the rim, Tyrell Ward finished the job for the Tigers just in time to lift them to a second straight win on Wednesday night.
Lionel Messi flicked the ball over a prone, injured opponent, and dazzled in his 2024 MLS opener, as he seemingly always does.
Get ready for more automatic qualifiers for certain conferences.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek to talk about how this year’s rookies are doing, get up to date on what’s happening in college basketball, and discuss what is happening with the G League Ignite.
The Utah senior standout has put the college basketball world on notice, thanks to the lessons and support of those closest to her.
An ugly fight broke out at the end of Texas A&M-Commerce's overtime win against Incarnate Word on Monday night.
Featuring a couple of stars, including one on the descent, here are four players to acquire or send out in your fantasy basketball league.
After weeks of uncertainty and power struggle, the 2024 U.S. Open Cup might only include eight MLS teams, USL president Paul McDonough told Yahoo Sports.
Some high-profile skaters could be on the move in your fantasy hockey league. Check out these recommendations for whom to buy or sell.
The Chiefs reeled off six straight wins after the Raiders upset victory on Christmas Day.
“Nobody wants to be on Netflix as a losing team,” third baseman Rafael Devers told reporters. “That's a bad look.”
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The 15-year-old Woods is eyeing his first PGA Tour start.
The Dodgers will play the two-game Seoul Series vs. the Padres on March 20 and 21.
Lopez-Galvan wore a Butker jersey during last week's Super Bowl parade.
LIV Golf scored a significant win with the Masters' decision to invite one of its own to Augusta.
Greene won the at-bat with a strikeout, but the damage was done.
In today's edition: How to fix the NBA All-Star Game, the numbers behind the Niners' OT decision, 6-on-6 lacrosse, and more.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
Ashley Scoggin alleges that coach Amy Williams and AD Trev Alberts didn't do enough in their response.