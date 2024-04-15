'Blind Dave' named EFL Supporter of the Season

Dave Heeley OBE was named EFL Supporter of the Year [EFL]

A charity fundraiser who became the first blind person to run seven marathons across seven continents in seven days has picked up an award.

Dave Heeley OBE, known as Blind Dave, was named EFL Supporter of the Season.

Judges said the West Bromwich Albion Foundation ambassador had been recognised for his fundraising efforts and challenges involving running, cycling and swimming.

Mr Heeley has raised more than £3m for the foundation in total by his exploits which include cycling from Colditz in Germany to West Bromwich and walking Hadrian's Wall.

'Blind Dave' is known for challenges involving running, cycling and swimming [BBC]

Mr Heeley described his accolade as a fantastic surprise and thanked people for supporting him.

In March, he announced his next adventure would be a 1,000km European cycle ride following the length of the First World War trench lines, from the French-Swiss border to the Belgian coast.

The EFL awards were held in London on Sunday night.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna and Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville were named Championship manager and player of the year respectively.

