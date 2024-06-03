BLFGA High School Trap Invitational totally on target

Jun. 3—Trap Shooting is the fastest growing high school club sport in New York State and the country.

The second annual Black Lake Fish and Game Association's High School Trap Invitational reflected that growth on Sunday as the field grew by 70 over last year's invitational. Along with the joy of competitive shooting the trap shooting has also gained great success because it teaches youngers the lessons of firearm safety and allows them to gain confidence as their shooting skills mature.

"Everything went smoothly today and we finished right on schedule. The kids and the coaches had a great time. We had a coaches competition today which was won by Mike Cappellino of Gouverneur and it was great the way the kids reacted the coaches scores were posted," said Frank Goodwin, a member of the Morristown Central team, who helped coordinate the action.

"The biggest thing about this sport is the emphasis on safety. We never have any injuries. Next year we are going to open the invitational to all schools in St. Lawrence and Jefferson Counties and it will be a two-day event. We are all excited about it."

Continued growth in the future is projected and Lawrence Kring of the BLFGA's trap invitational committee is a major plus.

"We love seeing students shooting here and enjoying themselves. This is a lifetime sport and in the future when we are all gone. Some of these young people will be running the club."

"That's the plan" said Goodwin.

"This is a special sport," said BLFGA member and father of two shooters Scott Ritche.

"In trap shooting a 12 year old can compete along side someone in their eighties."

Gouverneur won the traveling Team Championship Trophy with a 225-222 margin over Indian River and 2023 champion Heuvelton. Morristown (216), Morristown (216), OFA (214), Hammond 203 and Harrisville (199) rounded out the scoring. Individual shooters from Lisbon also participated but the Golden Knights didn't scoring in the team srtandings.

The BLFGA is the home venue for the Morristown, Heuvelton, Hammond and OFA teams who compete in the New York State Clay Target Shooting League.

Many of the shooters will travel to Bridgeport this weekend to compete in the New York State Championships.

Ryan Mashaw of Gouverneur emerged as the Top Male Shooter with 49 points followed by Caleb Bugenstock of Indian River at 48 and Michael Gately of Indian River (47). Jordan Parmeter captured Top Female honors at 43 followed by Cheryl Jackson of Indian River (41) and Angela Halladay of Hammond (40).

In the Blind Draw competition Team 11 (Nick Canell (G), Ryan Mashaw (G), Jackson Beckenridge (G), Matthew Seeley (O), Jackson Beckenridge (G), Brady Eggleson (H)) placed first at 216 followed by Team 8 (Joshua Spilman (G), Dryden Sixberry (G), Jacob Hunter (Hamm), Jed Farley (O), Hunter Mashaw (G)) at 202 and Team 16 (Austin Halladay (H), Typer Lesperance (Harr), Nate Bujnowski (O), Luke Stawser (IR) and Landon Webster (Hamm) at 200.