‘I blessed him’: Carmelo approves of LaMelo Ball’s 3-point celebration

Just moments after dropping a season-high 29 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 123-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets, Carmelo Anthony cleared the air and settled a longstanding beef on social media.

Anthony revealed that Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball has his blessing to use his patented 3-point celebration and his “Melo” nickname. Fans of Anthony have often argued that Ball shouldn’t use either, out of respect to the future Hall of Famer, but Anthony seemingly squashed that issue.

Of course, Anthony after each made 3-pointer will gesture three fingers to the dome, which has become his signature move over the years. Ball has picked it up and will follow suit after splashing a 3-pointer this season with the Hornets.

“I embraced it,” Anthony said of Ball’s celebration. “I vouch for it. He can do it. I blessed him. I let him know he can carry it on. I think LaMelo is somebody who is going to be in this game for a long time so the name ‘Melo, you might as well continue to stay with it. I don’t get into that, though. For me, it’s a respect thing. It’s an honor for him to have that name, for him to embrace it.”

The two players each put on a show throughout the contest, nearly combining for 60 points.

Anthony finished by shooting 10-of-19 from the field, including a season-high six 3-pointers in 32 minutes of work, while Ball produced 30 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Hornets. The performance marked his second career 30-point game.

Afterward, Anthony and Ball found each other on the court and swapped jerseys. For Anthony, the gesture was all about showing love to the next wave of players arriving into the league.

“I try and embrace the next generation of guys, the young players,” Anthony said.”It was fun playing against him tonight. I have been watching him since he was in high school. To be able to be across the court from him tonight, getting a chance to see his game up close and personal, getting to see him and what type of person he is.”

There you have it: The beef on social media has been settled. The Anthony fanbase and the Ball fanbase can go back to carrying on their everyday lives and put this behind them now that Anthony has embraced the rookie.

At least, that’s what we hope will happen…

