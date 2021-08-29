Blessed with better route concepts, Trevor Lawrence has a fiery day vs. Cowboys

Though his first two NFL preseason games, first overall pick Trevor Lawrence, now the Jaguars’ starting quarterback, was not helped by the efforts of offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. Too often, Lawrence had to wait for slow-developing deep routes to break open while sitting behind a sub-par offensive line. It was a recipe for disaster, and Lawrence completed 20 of 32 passes for 184 yards and no touchdowns against the Browns and Saints. He was pressured on 14 of his 36 dropbacks, with three sacks.

That’s pretty much all you could expect when stuff like this was going on.

Trevor Lawrence's first NFL snap. Browns bring a linebacker blitz to his front side. This is what he sees downfield when he hits his back foot. pic.twitter.com/xyKYjxw4a2 — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 17, 2021

And when you have 30-yard crossers with a quick running back bailout, well… you’d like the rookie to have options over the middle.

Basically, unless Lawrence improvised outside of structure, Bad Things were going to happen. We saw this in Week 1 of the preseason on this deep completion to Marvin Jones was more about Lawrence getting out of the pocket, and Jones making some veteran moves against Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome.

Against the Saints in Week 2, one of Lawrence’s few positive plays came on a bootleg left in which he hit Laviska Shenault Jr. for 15 yards…

Trevor Lawrence across his body to Laviska Shenault Jr. 🎯 This connection will be special 🙌pic.twitter.com/0Y2WfGDzIF — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 24, 2021

…but when it came to things in the pocket, more often than not, the combination of bland routes and iffy protection led to less-than-solid results.

RT @BenBrownPL: The Saints finally get to Trevor Lawrence for their first sack of the night pic.twitter.com/u5prKfZ3iA — Kenny Hyttenhove (@KennyQBL) August 24, 2021

Fortunately for Lawrence, his coaches opened things up in the preseason finale against the Cowboys on Sunday, and Lawrence responded as one would hope. He completed 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, no sacks, and a quarterback rating of 154.5 — nearly twice the 78.1 passer rating he put up in his first two games. Whether it was Jacksonville’s coaches keeping things vanilla early on, or Jacksonville’s coaches realizing that they’d better give Lawrence more to work with, the results were entirely positive, and a good warmup for Lawrence in preparation for his first regular-season start against the Texans on Sunday, September 12.

How did his coaches make things better for Lawrence? The differences were obvious from the start.

Motion to inform, and routes to take advantage.

Lawrence's first touchdown of the day was this 18-yarder to Pharoh Cooper, and this was well-designed from the start. Cooper (No. 14) motioned from right to left, showing man coverage, and running back James Robinson picked up the blitz. Given time, Lawrence looked to his left and saw tight end James O'Shaughnessy doubled from the formation, and Cooper one-on-one with cornerback Nahshon Wright outside with Cooper. For whatever reason, Wright took a peek at the O'Shaughnessy coverage, which gave Cooper the extra step needed to present Lawrence with a favorable picture. https://twitter.com/LaurieFitzptrck/status/1432030250611916800

Letting your receivers do the work after the catch.

This simple screen to Shenault at the start of the second quarterback is based on a concept you'll be familiar with if you've been watching Bruce Arians offenses since Arians' days with the Steelers -- yards after catch based on receivers blocking out of either trips or bunch. It's bunch left here, and watch how Cooper and O'Shaughnessy set up the screen, giving Shenault the ability to use his physical attributes to jet through Dallas' defense. Sadly, another unfortunate rep for Nahshon Wright here, as Shenault dragged him a good seven yards after contact. https://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1432037850199986178

Clear out the defense to create easy openings.

Lawrence's second touchdown pass of the day, this four-yarder to Shenault, was created (or at least made a lot easier) with Cooper's slant and Josh Hammond's in-cut, giving Shenault a true one-on-one matchup with cornerback Deante Burton in what would be a more congested area were it not for the route creativity. As our own Laurie Fitzpatrick points out, this is indeed good work. https://twitter.com/LaurieFitzptrck/status/1432038279633903622

Is this what we can expect in the regular season?

Lawrence was asked this week whether he was frustrated with the play-calling, specifically against the Saints, and his answer was the diplomatic one you'd expect from a five-year veteran. "I thought it was good — we definitely opened it up more. Like I said, I thought we had a good game plan, we just did not execute it very well. That is more on us as players and everyone just has to play better and prepare better. It is all of those things, it is a lot of different things we have to get better at but I think we have a really good plan moving forward and it is just one thing at a time. Addressing it, fixing it and moving forward so I feel really good about it and I know the guys feel good so we are ready." It appears that Lawrence's patience has been rewarded with a game plan that is not borrowed from the 1973 Dolphins, and just in time.

