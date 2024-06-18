Bleday leads Athletics against the Royals after 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (41-32, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (26-48, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Alec Marsh (5-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Athletics: Hogan Harris (0-0, 2.49 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -135, Athletics +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Kansas City Royals after JJ Bleday's four-hit game on Sunday.

Oakland has a 15-20 record in home games and a 26-48 record overall. The Athletics rank fifth in MLB play with 84 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Kansas City is 41-32 overall and 16-18 on the road. The Royals have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .404.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Athletics. Tyler Soderstrom is 12-for-35 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 19 doubles, seven triples and 11 home runs for the Royals. Hunter Renfroe is 9-for-22 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 1-9, .217 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Royals: 4-6, .229 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (knee), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (toe), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (foot), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.