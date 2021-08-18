Bleacher Report’s top 10 LiAngelo Ball plays from Summer League

LiAngelo Ball made the most of his opportunity with the Charlotte Hornets in Las Vegas for NBA summer league.

In fives games with the Hornets in Las Vegas, LiAngelo averaged 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 34.5% from 3-point range, which included a 16-point performance in his summer league debut and a half court buzzer-beater against the Spurs.

Bleacher Report put together their top 10 plays from Ball in Las Vegas. Check them out below.