Bleacher Report suggests a Josh Giddey for Deni Avdija trade

As the 2024 NBA Finals start, only a handful of games remain for this season. This means the start of the offseason is near. Teams will get a chance to improve their rosters and trades are one route to do that.

Bleacher Report writers Dan Favale and Grant Hughes recently cooked up an offseason trade for the 28 teams not in the NBA Finals. This includes the Oklahoma City Thunder — fresh off a first-seed and second-round exit.

The Thunder’s trade involves shipping Josh Giddey and a pair of first-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Deni Avdija. The full trade details are below:

Thunder receive: Deni Avdija

Wizards receive: Josh Giddey, the No. 12 pick in the 2024 draft and a 2025 first-round pick (via MIA; top-14 protected)

The trade gives Thunder a young wing fresh off a career season where he featured an outside shot more often. Meanwhile, the Wizards get a pair of quality first-round picks for their rebuild and a potential starter.

“Giddey’s spot in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s first unit is the one most in need of an upgrade, even if that’s largely by default. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are deservedly entrenched there. Avdija is two years older than Giddey at 23, which suggests he has slightly less room for growth, and much of his play prior to last season featured some of the same shortcomings that have dogged Giddey—namely errant outside shooting and minimal self-created offense. Last season saw Avdija change in key ways, as he upped his three-point hit rate to a tantalizing 37.4 percent while assuming a larger share of playmaking duties. His averages of 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists were all career highs, and the burly 6’9″ forward was even better than that after the All-Star break. Giddey has made steady strides as a shooter, hitting a career-best 33.7 percent from deep last year. But he’s nowhere near Avdija’s level on defense, and despite similar size on the wing, fails to play with any noticeable downhill force. The Thunder have the picks to spare, and the rebuilding Wizards should be in the market for as many lottery tickets as possible. Avdija is a better player than Giddey today, but he’s already on his second contract, and Giddey’s youth gives him two extra years of upside ahead.”

It’s an expensive price to pay, but that comes with the territory of adding someone like Avdija. If the outside shot is sustainable and not just a one-year wonder, he’ll be a massive get for OKC. He makes more sense as a fit with the Thunder than Giddey. He can be an off-ball threat who can space the floor and keep the offense moving. He’ll also help out on the glass.

Avdija is also on a team-friendly deal. He is set to begin a four-year, $55 million contract next season. He’ll be on a bargain price for the foreseeable future.

For Giddey, it allows him to return to a comfortable role of being the lead playmaker and ball-handler. He’ll have the keys to the offense and get a chance to be a traditional point guard — something he strived away from in OKC last season.

The draft compensation might be a tough pill to swallow, but that’s the price of looking to make immediate upgrades on the roster with starting-caliber players. Overall, this seems like a solid deal for both sides.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire