Bleacher Report suggests draft pick trade scenarios for Jags that include Day 2-3 selection

With the draft a little over a week away, trade scenarios will be placed all over the web. That could be especially the case for a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars, who not only lead the draft order but also have the most picks alongside the Kansas City Chiefs (12).

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport is one of the latest journalists to put out some scenarios and recently wrote a post where he looked at trade options for every team in the league. When it came to the Denver Broncos, he listed a scenario where they were able to send center Lloyd Cushenberry to the Jags while acquiring their fourth-rounder (No. 106 overall).

Here is the explanation that was provided as the Broncos already have two fourth-round picks.

Last year, Lloyd Cushenberry III played 1,039 snaps at center for the Broncos. He wasn’t great—Cushenberry allowed five sacks and struggled somewhat in run-blocking. But Cushenberry has been a full-time starter each of the past two seasons and would add some badly needed experience and versatility to a Jaguars line that struggled a season ago. Adding that kind of veteran presence is worth the first pick on the draft’s final day this year, and the Broncos already have a replacement waiting in the wings in second-year pro Quinn Meinerz.

This scenario is one the Jags should pass on. While they did lose center Brandon Linder to retirement, Cushenberry doesn’t seem to be a much better player than Tyler Shatley, who is set to take over for Linder. Additionally, the 106th pick is one where the Jags could be in position to take a young interior offensive lineman anyway like maybe Luke Fortner or maybe Dohnovan West.

As for the Jags, Davenport presented a scenario where they could trade pick No. 33 for the Chicago Bears’ second-round pick (No. 39) and a second-round pick in 2023. This would allow the Bears to come up and get a really good player who fell out of Round 1 like receiver Treylon Burks or George Karlaftis potentially.

[…] If a prospect like Purdue edge-rusher George Karlaftis or Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks slips to Round 2, the Jags will be taking calls all night Thursday and into Friday from teams interested in moving up. Say a team like the Chicago Bears, who need wide receiver help in the worst way. Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle aren’t scaring anyone, and the league’s weakest wideout corps isn’t exactly putting second-year quarterback Justin Fields in the best position to succeed.

This deal is a good one for the Jags and would help them secure what will likely be a high second-round selection next season. However, if a player like Burks falls to the Jags at No. 33, they are in a situation where they need him almost as much as the Bears after letting their X-receiver, DJ Chark Jr., hit free agency.

Additionally, if it’s not Burks, there is a good chance the Jags will be in position to get another player they seem to like at pick No. 33. Maybe that could be someone like Georgia’s Quay Walker, whose stock appears to be on the rise. That said, it’s hard to bank on the Jags coming off pick No. 33 after being the league’s worst team two years in a row.