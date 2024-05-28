Bleacher Report suggests Buddy Hield as offseason signing for Rockets

The Rockets appear to be prioritizing shooting in the 2024 NBA offseason, with Milwaukee guard Malik Beasley (41.3% on 3-pointers) reportedly among Houston’s free agency targets.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey is suggesting Buddy Hield as another name to monitor in 2024 free agency.

Of Hield and the Rockets, Bailey writes:

It’s about solidifying supporting cast around that [young] core, and shooting should be a priority there. Houston was 23rd in 3-point percentage this season, and Hield is certainly a player who can help on that front. Signing for the non-taxpayer’s mid-level would be a step down in pay, but it may be worth it for an opportunity to play for an up-and-comer like this.

For his eight-year NBA career, Hield is a 40.0% shooter from 3-point range on high volume (7.6 attempts per game).

On paper, that type of efficiency might make Hield too expensive for the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (NT-MLE), which — with a starting annual salary of around $13 million — is the maximum financial tool the Rockets have available to use this offseason.

Then again, Hield is now 31 years old, and the 6-foot-4 guard is coming off an underwhelming run in Philadelphia where he fell out of the 76ers’ rotation during the first round versus New York. In all, Hield averaged just 12.8 minutes per game against the Knicks and missed two games altogether (at the decision of head coach Nick Nurse). Former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, who heads basketball operations there, gave a less-than-glowing review.

That could make it less likely that the Sixers want to retain Hield, and it might also lower his leverage on the open market. In turn, that could make Hield more affordable to a team like the Rockets. On the other hand, it’s entirely possible that Hield might not defend at a high enough level to interest Rockets head coach Ime Udoka.

Stay tuned! Free agency negotiations can begin on June 30.

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire