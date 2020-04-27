Bleacher Report sees Bears drafting QB Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft

Don't let the self-aware headlines fool you: it is too early for 2021 NFL mock drafts. For instance, Bleacher Report's way-too-early 2020 draft – and this specific choice will make way more sense in a minute – had the Jets taking Stanford OT Walker Little second overall, Iowa's A.J. Epenesa going third and Jake Fromm going fourth.

This is important to remember because today, B/R came out with its way-too-early 2021 NFL mock draft, and for the first time in what feels like forever, the Bears are included in the first round. Not only that, but the Bears are projected to take a QB in the first round. And not only THAT, but the Bears are projected to take one of the most highly rated high school recruits in modern history in the first round: current Ohio State star Justin Fields.

B/R's Matt Miller has the Bears slotted at 13th overall and using that pick to secure the future face of their franchise. Here's the rationale:

Mitchell Trubisky is likely on his way out of town after his rookie contract expires following the 2020 season, and there's no reason to trust Nick Foles as the long-term starting option. The Bears could be drafting a second first-rounder at quarterback in 2021 if the current regime gets another chance to find a signal-caller. Fields had an impressive breakout campaign in 2019 with 41 passing touchdowns and only three interceptions while adding 484 yards on the ground with 10 more touchdowns. He could propel himself even higher up the board if he builds upon the traits he showed in his first year starting. For the Bears, an upgrade in terms of athleticism and arm strength is much needed.

It's certainly an exciting idea given how productive Fields was for Ohio State last season. After losing the starting job to now-Buffalo Bills QB Jake Fromm, Fields transferred to Ohio State and proceeded to put up massive numbers. In 14 games, Fields tossed 41 touchdowns to only three interceptions while completing 67% of his passes. The Buckeyes finished 13-0 in the regular season before losing to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

Given that the Bears are rumored to be leaning against exercising Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, using their 2021 first-round pick on a quarterback feels totally within the realm of possibility. Nick Foles' contract runs through 2022, so the Bears could even stash Fields behind Foles for a season or two if they don't feel he's ready to play immediately. A lot can – and will – change before the draft comes around again next April, but from a distance, Fields in Chicago sounds pretty good.

