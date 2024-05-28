Bleacher Report says the Saints should bring in an old division rival

There is still time for the New Orleans Saints to put the finishing touches on their roster for the 2024 season, and Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder has an idea for what they should do next.

Holder listed one more move each team should make before training camp starts in late July. For the Saints, that meant signing an old division rival: Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith, most recently with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s why:

While New Orleans used a first-round pick on Taliese Fuaga to avoid starting Trevor Penning at left tackle again, Fuaga also has concerns in pass protection. Meanwhile, Derek Carr notoriously struggles under pressure, so the Saints will want to make sure Carr is well-protected to have a chance at winning the NFC South. Worst case, Fuaga and Penning will have another veteran mentor if the team brings in Smith, who should know the division well after spending the first eight years of his career in Tampa Bay.

Depending on where you look, the Saints are under the salary cap by about $5.7 million. Smith signed with the Chiefs last year on a one-year, $3 million contract with just $1.98 million guaranteed. So New Orleans could afford him if they’re interested. Their safety net behind Fuaga and Penning consists of career backups and journeymen like Landon Young (7 starts), Olisaemeka Udoh (18 starts), and Justin Herron (11 starts). Smith has started 136 games in the NFL and won two Super Bowl rings, so his experience alone would be valuable.

But as Holder alluded to, Smith has a history in the NFC South. He was someone that Cameron Jordan picked on, both on and off the field, so at least those two would have to settle some differences. Still, the NFL is a business, and it’s not like Jordan hasn’t shared the locker room with former foes before.

All that aside, this could be a good move if Smith isn’t insistent on starting while earning an appropriate salary. New Orleans could certainly use help given all the uncertainties surrounding Penning and Fuaga as they each learn a new position on the right and left sides, respectively. There are many weeks to go before the team convenes for training camp. We’ll just have to wait and see how they address the worrisome depth at offensive tackle, if at all.

