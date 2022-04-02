Bleacher Report says this Ravens veteran could lose job after 2022 NFL draft

Despite a disappointing 2021 season in which they finished 8-9, the Baltimore Ravens have no shortage of talent on their roster. They are now looking forward to 2022, and have already started to shape how their team will look for next season with multiple free agent additions. However, there are other ways for them to improve, including the 2022 NFL draft.

When looking at veterans from NFL teams who could lose their jobs after the draft, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report named Baltimore outside linebacker Tyus Bowser on his list. Ballentine talked about Bowser’s struggles in pass coverage and the torn achilles that he suffered in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“However, he struggled in pass coverage, giving up 16 completions on 20 targets for 209 yards and a passer rating of 126.9…The key factor for Bowser is his torn Achilles that he suffered in the last game of the season. That’s an injury that can cast doubt on a player’s burst going forward…At the very least, Bowser will have to work hard to regain his starting spot.”

Bowser was one of the better defenders on the Ravens’ defense in 2021, totaling 59 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles. While Baltimore will have to wait for him to get healthy again before putting him back on the field, they usually ease rookies into things when they have the opportunity to and trust their veterans, which means Bowser could regain his starting spot after a few games of being back.

The Ravens don’t have many options at the edge position right now with Bowser injured and Justin Houston as well as Pernell McPhee being free agents. It wouldn’t be shocking whatsoever to see them invest in the outside linebacker position early in the draft and bring in an instant impact playmaker that could play more snaps for the duration of Bowser’s absence.

If a rookie is playing well when Bowser returns, they could still see their starting spot given back to the veteran. Even if that is the case, the idea of starting has diminished over recent seasons. For example, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh only started two games during his rookie year in 2021 and still played a significant number of snaps.

Bowser has earned a starting spot in Baltimore, and it doesn’t seem likely that the team would move him to a backup role in favor of a first-year player, even with his achilles injury in mind. However, when he comes back he will play a key role on the Ravens’ defense, regardless of whether he “starts” or not.