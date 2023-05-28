Bleacher Report says Ravens are top playoff contender that need WR DeAndre Hopkins

The Baltimore Ravens have made massive additions to their wide receiver room during the 2023 offseason. Not only did they sign veterans in Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, but they also drafted rookie Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Despite their additions, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report identified Baltimore as his top team that needs to bring DeAndre Hopkins in after his release from the Arizona Cardinals. He highlighted how the Ravens have re-shaped their wide receiver room, and mentions that with Hopkins in the fold the weapons at the disposal of quarterback Lamar Jackson would be the best he’s ever had.

Not that long ago, the Ravens had arguably the weakest wide receiver corps in the NFL. Signing Beckham and drafting Flowers were both major steps in the right direction for the team, but adding Hopkins as well would take Baltimore’s passing game to a whole other level. Beckham, Flowers, Hopkins and tight end Mark Andrews is an impressive array of passing-game weapons—light-years better than anything Jackson has had at his disposal to this date in his career…Need. Money. Fit. Desire from Hopkins to play there…It’s all there.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire