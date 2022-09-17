Bleacher Report says Ravens should sign this veteran OT after injuries in Week 1

The Baltimore Ravens were able to pick up an impressive 24-9 win over the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2022 season. While the win was full of plenty of positives, the team wasn’t able to escape the game unscathed.

Baltimore lost both offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James and cornerback Kyle Fuller to season-ending injuries over the course of the contest. When putting together a list of free agent signings that should happen after Week 1 injuries, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report said that the Ravens should sign veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher, discussing how he believes the team needs a swing tackle regardless of the health of All-Pro Ronnie Stanley.

“The former No. 1 pick started 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, and while he did give up seven sacks, he scored a 68.2 grade from PFF. Patrick Mekari graded out at 60.3 in his 32 snaps last week….Mekari’s natural position is inside at guard or even center. Regardless of when Stanley is ready to go, the Ravens need a swing tackle to replace James. Fisher is the most proven option available right now.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire