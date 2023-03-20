Bleacher Report says Ravens ILB must be traded after first week of 2023 free agency

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t been very active to this point in 2023 free agency as other teams improve their rosters by adding players from outside of their organization. There are plenty of question marks surrounding Baltimore’s 2023 offseason, including what will happen with the situation surrounding quarterback Lamar Jackson.

When listing off players not named Aaron Rodgers who must be traded following the first week of 2023 free agency, Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report named Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen. Moton talked about how the addition of fellow inside linebacker Roquan Smith makes Queen expendable, and lists his best fit as the Indianapolis Colts.

“Before the 2022 trade deadline, the Ravens acquired Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears and signed him to a five-year, $100 million extension. Teams rarely give big contracts to two off-ball linebackers (except the Bears in free agency this year)…Baltimore may eventually let Queen walk away as a free agent with Smith making $20 million annually and quarterback Lamar Jackson seeking a new deal…Instead, the Ravens can command a middle-round pick for Queen, who had a standout 2022 campaign with 117 tackles, nine for loss, five sacks, six pass breakups and two interceptions, allowing an 83.1 passer rating in coverage. If they do, the Colts can offer pick No. 106 (a fourth-rounder).”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire