Bleacher Report says Jim Schwartz hire the Browns best move so far

It has already been an active offseason for the Cleveland Browns from significant coaching changes and free agency additions. The team’s defense has massively underachieved the last couple of seasons even with some holes in the roster. Bleacher Report has released their list of every team’s smartest move of the offseason so far and for the Browns, the hiring of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was selected.

“This was a smart hire by Cleveland because Schwartz is an experienced coach who should be able to quickly improve the Browns defense up front.”

Most Browns fans would tend to agree to have a coach of Schwartz’s pedigree with the added talent should make the unit drastically better in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire