Bleacher Report’s Saints trade proposal would be wildly irresponsible

The New Orleans Saints used the 19th overall pick in the 2022 draft on offensive tackle Trevor Penning, who appeared to be the team’s left tackle of the future. However, Penning didn’t see the field until November because of a foot injury, and he made just a single start.

The Saints are still very high on the 24-year-old, though, and should finally get an extended look at him in 2023.

“The sky’s the limit in terms of what he can do,” head coach Dennis Allen said, per Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “He’s big, he’s physical, I love his play demeanor. He’s athletic for a guy his size. We’re excited about the player.”

With Penning set to take over on the left side, New Orleans should seriously consider trading James Hurst, who started 36 games for the Saints over the last three seasons. While he could be a valuable depth piece, he’s also 31 years old and entering the final year of his current contract.

Because of New Orleans’ propensity for kicking contract dollars down the road, the Saints are projected to be $77.3 million over the cap next offseason. It’s virtually impossible to see a scenario in which Hurst returns, and trading him now would save $5.5 million in 2023 cap space.