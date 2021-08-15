Bleacher Report ranks LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook third-best Big 3 in NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a new trio stepping onto the court next season, and it’s a highly anticipated one.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis already on the roster, the Lakers realized a third star was necessary to have a better chance at winning a title next season.

After rumors linked the Lakers to guards like Kyle Lowry, Chris Paul and Buddy Hield, Los Angeles found their man in Russell Westbrook.

Los Angeles shipped Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and their 2021 first-round pick for Westbrook the three future second-round picks.

Westbrook, James and Davis are all loaded with individual talent, but there are concerns about Westbrook’s fit on paper with the duo given his low 3-point shooting percentages throughout his career.

But heading into next season, the revamped trio is poised to make a run if healthy, but there are more trios out there L.A. will be competing with.

In Bleacher Report’s ranking of the 10 best Big 3s in the NBA, James, Davis and Westbrook came in at No. 3:

“L.A. should be electric in the open court. Westbrook rarely, if ever, takes his foot off the gas pedal, James has long haunted defenders going full steam to the basket and Davis can deliver as both a rim-runner and a trailing shooter. The questions surface in the half court, where spacing could come at a premium. It also isn’t certain what Westbrook’s arrival (and many of the other additions) will do to the team’s league-best defense. Still, the collective talent level is through the roof, James’ basketball genius will help work around the logistical issues and the coaching staff can get creative with two- and three-man actions to position each player for success.”

Only the Milwaukee Bucks at No. 2 (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday) and the Brooklyn Nets at No. 1 (Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving) topped the Lakers’ trio.