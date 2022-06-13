Bleacher Report proposes Memphis ‘super team’ with Christian Wood

With only one season left on his existing contract, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the Houston Rockets explore extension talks with talented big man Christian Wood, as he recently mentioned as a possibility.

The Rockets could also, however, explore trading him — and particularly if they aren’t in financial alignment on a potential extension and fear eventually losing him for no compensation in 2023 free agency.

In such a scenario, it’s hard to envision a much greater trade return than what Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz is proposing. He writes:

Trade Idea: Rockets trade F/C Christian Wood to Memphis for F/C Brandon Clarke, PG De’Anthony Melton and 2022 first-round pick (No. 22 overall via Utah) For a franchise already rising in the West, adding Wood officially makes Memphis a superteam. For Houston, moving Wood now before he hits free agency nets the team a good, young big man in Clarke who’s coming off an impressive playoff showing (12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 61.5% shooting in 24.7 minutes) and has another year left on his rookie deal before becoming a restricted free agent. Melton, 24, gives Houston a potential franchise point guard, and the Rockets pick up another first-round pick in the 2022 draft to assist with their rebuild.

Four trades for 2023 Title contenders 👀 (via B/R's Greg Swartz) Full article here 📲: https://t.co/vti4crc5zj pic.twitter.com/VQtts7dbPK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2022

From the perspective of the Rockets and general manager Rafael Stone, the question is whether that hypothetical is too good to be true.

While the Wood was Houston’s leading scorer and rebounder last year, there are questions about his defense and long-term contractual status. Houston reportedly shopped Wood at the February 2022 trade deadline, but he stayed after Stone did not find a mutually agreeable deal.

If the Rockets can hypothetically land two talented young players like Clarke and Melton along with a first-round draft pick, it’s hard to envision Houston saying no. And it’s worth noting that the proposed trade by Bleacher Report does work financially. The key word, however, is if.

