Bleacher Report projects Raiders to go 10-7 during 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL schedule has officially been released and the Raiders have one of the toughest schedules in the league. In order for them to get back to the playoffs, they are going to need to beat a quality team nearly every week to match their 2021 win total.

So can the Raiders win 10 or more games again this year? Well, that depends on who you ask.

In a recent article by Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, he projected every team’s win total heading into the 2022 season. For the Raiders, he had them going 10-7 again despite all of their new additions on both offense and defense.

Here is a snippet of Moton’s thoughts on the Raiders this season:

“New general manager Dave Ziegler added two All-Pro talents in wideout Davante Adams (via trade with the Packers) and edge-rusher Chandler Jones to a 10-7 squad that made the playoffs last year. Adams will upgrade a passing attack that already features two Pro Bowlers in tight end Darren Waller and wideout Hunter Renfrow. With 2020 Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs and a healthy Kenyan Drake, the Raiders will be able to score in bunches against most teams.”

There is a very good chance that the Raiders could be a better team this year than they were last season, but not have that reflected in their overall record. The AFC is just so much more difficult now than it was a year ago and the Raiders will be facing a second-place schedule after making the playoffs last year.

If the Raiders can get to 10-7 this year, that would be quite the accomplishment considering the conference’s depth. Will they get it done? That remains to be seen.

