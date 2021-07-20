Bleacher Report predicts who will win the starting quarterback job at Texas

The quarterback carousel is alive and well in Austin after the departure of four-year starter Sam Ehlinger.

It is a two horse race between junior Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman Hudson Card. Both candidates are lacking in the experience category, but Thompson does have the edge on that due to his relief role during the Alamo Bowl against Colorado, in which he absolutely shredded the Buffalo’s defense for four touchdowns.

At Big 12 media day, head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear after the 15 spring practices that he wanted to see more from both of the quarterbacks.

“At some point, training camp, I’m going to have to trust my gut and I’ve got to name the starter,” Sarkisian said. “And when we do, it’s not going to be because the other guy gave the job up. They’re going to make it tough on me, and that’s what I told them. You guys need to make this decision as hard as you can on me because when I name one guy the starter, it doesn’t mean we don’t need the other one.”

It was interesting to note that Sarkisian did mention Hudson Card instantly after being asked about Casey Thompson for one question, but again, the job will be decided come fall.

Bleacher Report is leaning towards Thompson being the starter. Here’s what they had to say:

As four-year starter Sam Ehlinger heads to the NFL, Texas is entering a fresh era. The school hired Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as head coach, and he’ll have a new quarterback. In all likelihood, that’ll be Casey Thompson. The dual-threat quarterback helped Texas cruise past Colorado in the Alamo Bowl, completing eight of 10 throws for 170 yards and four touchdowns after replacing an injured Ehlinger (shoulder). Thompson also tossed two scores against UTEP earlier in the year. He enters the offseason as the favorite ahead of 2020 4-star recruit Hudson Card, who attempted three passes last season.”

It will likely be the hardest decision that Sarkisian will have to make in his brief tenure on the Forty Acres, but both quarterbacks have great potential. It all comes down to who Sarkisian thinks can run the offense better, and who he feels most confident in. Whoever is behind center will be treated with being on upset alert by a nationally ranked Louisiana team in Week 1.