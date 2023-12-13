Bleacher Report predicts two high-profile transfers to Michigan football

Last year around this time, Michigan football was highly active in the transfer portal for perhaps the first time.

Before even getting to the College Football Playoff semifinal, the Wolverines had commitments from former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann and Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson. Both played big roles for the maize and blue in 2023, and certainly, Michigan is hoping to replicate last year’s success in the portal into similar results in 2024.

The Wolverines are chasing several big targets, including Western Kentucky cornerback Upton Stout and Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham. But there are some other big fish that many are hoping will land in Ann Arbor.

Bleacher Report predicted 12 big-name transfer targets and where they’ll end up. Michigan was predicted to land two, with the first being former four-star Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis.

LSU is trying really hard with Bisontis, and it’s still early in the process, but he is a kid from New Jersey who may want to get closer home. With the Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions and Rutgers Scarlet Knights in pursuit, those are a handful teams that could grant him that opportunity. The Wolverines have put together the nation’s best offensive line consistently, and a roll-of-the-dice pick here is for Jim Harbaugh’s team. Prediction: Michigan

Bisontis is currently listed as a four-star in the transfer portal rankings by 247Sports, the No. 8 prospect overall.

The other prediction belongs to a local product who headed west in former five-star Dante Moore, the former Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback coached by Devin Gardner.

So, where does he end up? That’s the million-dollar question right now. Allen Trieu of 247Sports wrote recently that Moore “possibly” will visit Oregon next weekend, and that’s even with the Ducks securing a portal commitment from Dillon Gabriel, who has one year of eligibility remaining. If Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy decides to forego his final season in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines could be a major threat to land Moore, too. Miami is another program that has been linked to the 18-year-old and has some predictions on his On3 profile. Moore may take his time, a la Jayden Daniels a couple of seasons ago. But if things line up and McCarthy leaves the Wolverines, it makes too much sense not to predict. It’s all up in the air right now. Prediction: Michigan

Moore is visiting Oregon, reportedly, even though the Ducks landed Dillon Gabriel from Oklahoma. Looking to develop rather than play right away, he still may be looking at what incumbent starter J.J. McCarthy will do, whether or not he’ll go to the NFL draft this offseason or remain with the program.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire