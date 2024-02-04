Bleacher Report predicts Texas EDGE Trey Moore to have All-American impact

Texas landed several of the highest rated players in the transfer portal this offseason.

Outside of Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond, UTSA edge Trey Moore could have the biggest impact for the Longhorns in 2024. With losing linebacker Jaylan Ford and defensive tackles T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy to the NFL draft, Texas needed to bolster its pass rush.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Shepard went as far as to predict Moore will have an All-American type of impact for Texas as they enter the Southeastern Conference.

Watch out for him to have an All-American-like impact. Yes, he’s that good. When you team him with elite rising sophomore Anthony Hill Jr., Texas has a pass rush that every team should be envious of. In the past two seasons combined, Moore has 104 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss and 22 sacks. He also has an interception, three passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. That’s the kind of star the Horns are getting.”

If Moore can live up to the expectations, Texas could find themselves in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season.

