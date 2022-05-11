Bleacher Report predicts Ravens will trade for this star WR at 2022 trade deadline

The Baltimore Ravens have been active at the trade deadline in recent years, acquiring talent such as running back Ty Montgomery, cornerback Marcus Peters, and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. General manager Eric DeCosta hasn’t been afraid to add talent when his team needs it, even during the season when some things aren’t going quite as planned.

When looking at way-too-early bold predictions for the 2022 NFL trade deadline, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report has Baltimore trading for a star wide receiver in Tyler Lockett. The Seattle Seahawks pass catcher would add a dynamic element to the Ravens’ offense, and when explaining his decision, Ballentine talked about how Baltimore traded away Marquise Brown and they should look to add other options around their quarterback in Lamar Jackson.