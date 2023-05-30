Bleacher Report predicts 2023 stat line for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are expecting big things from quarterback Lamar Jackson after the star signed a five-year deal to make him the highest-paid player in the NFL. He will be running a new offense this year under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who replaces now-former play-caller Greg Roman.

When predicting each NFL projected starting quarterback’s stat line for the 2023 season, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report expects Jackson to have some of the best outputs of his career in several aspects, projecting Jackson to finish the year with 3,302 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions on a 63% completion percentage while also rushing 142 times for 987 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Kay points to Monken’s arrival as one of the main reasons for Jackson’s predicted success.

“Thanks to his dual-threat capabilities, Jackson has the potential to put up some of the gaudiest statistics of any player at his position. He earned MVP honors in 2019 after he threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing 176 times for 1,206 yards and seven scores. While he hasn’t eclipsed the 3,000-yard passing mark since that season or rushed for more than 800 yards since 2020—largely due to injuries costing him five starts in each of the last two seasons—that will change if he can stay on the field in 2023…The Ravens have installed what looks to be Jackson’s best receiving corps ever. While the team underwhelmed at that position last year, the unit was heavily reinforced by the signing of Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round selection of Zay Flowers…That additional firepower combined with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s arrival from Georgia may result in a career-best passing display from the 26-year-old signal-caller.”

