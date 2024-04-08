Bleacher Report names Shaquille Leonard as remaining free agent who could help the Browns

While 2024 NFL free agency has hit a lull, plenty of talented players remain on the open market. In a new article released by Bleacher Report, they have identified former Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquille Leonard as a player who could still benefit the Cleveland Browns.

Speaking on the former Indianapolis Colt and Philadelphia Eagles, BR’s Matt Holder had this to say about the fit in Cleveland:

“While Cleveland signed Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush to address its need at linebacker during free agency, it couldn’t hurt to add one more veteran who can compete for snaps in training camp.

Leonard has battled injuries and said he’s contemplating retirement, but a situation where he’s either a rotational player or two-down defender while ring chasing could be a good fit.”

While Leonard is still a free agency, and the Browns may need another linebacker, these two are not all that compatible. Leonard has proven he can only play on early downs over the last few seasons, and if anything, the Browns need an influx of youth at the linebacker position.

Given the current room, there are not snaps to be found for Leonard, who cannot stay on the field in obvious passing situations after a handful of injuries. The Browns would be better off targeting a player like Michigan’s Junior Colson in the 2024 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire