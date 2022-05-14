Bleacher Report names Ravens as a top landing spot for two free agent WRs

The Baltimore Ravens have a lot of young talent at wide receiver in Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II, Tylan Wallace and others. However, after trading away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the 2022 NFL draft, the team could stand to add a veteran at the position.

There are still multiple solid receiver options on the free agent market that could play a certain role for Baltimore. After Jarvis Landry signed with the New Orleans Saints, Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report looked at the top landing spots for free agents Julio Jones and T.Y. Hilton. He mentioned that there is perhaps no team with a greater need for a wide receiver than the Ravens.

“It seems likely that Jones and Hilton will be pursued by the same teams since they are similar in that they are both veteran guys with the ability to make plays down the field…There is perhaps no team in the NFL in greater need of a veteran wideout than the Baltimore Ravens, especially after trading Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.”

Chiari also talked about how quarterback Lamar Jackson needs another quality option outside of Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews.

“A No. 2 wideout in Baltimore’s run-heavy offense may not see a ton of targets, but quarterback Lamar Jackson needs another reliable option outside of Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews, and either Jones or Hilton would fit the bill.”

Both Jones and Hilton would add a skillset that Baltimore needs out of their wideout room. Jones is a big-bodied target who can make contested catches with ease, while Hilton can stretch the field and spread out a defense.