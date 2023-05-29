Bleacher Report names Ravens’ most exciting 2023 UDFA

Over the course of their franchise history, the Baltimore Ravens have been one of the best teams in the NFL to find diamonds in the rough during undrafted free agency. They give everyone a fair shot to compete for a roster spot regardless of draft status, and it’s led them to find major contributors.

When listing off each NFL team’s most exciting 2023 undrafted free agent prospect, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report named Baltimore’s as East Carolina University running back Keaton Mitchell. When explaining why, Ballentine mentioned his production as a member of the pirates as well as his explosive skillset.

“Keaton Mitchell is not a prototypical NFL running back prospect. He’s only 5’7″, 179 pounds, which explains why he was undrafted, but he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash and has legitimate explosiveness to plant his foot in the ground and go when he sees a crease…The fact that he caught 60 balls for 580 yards and three touchdowns in his career at East Carolina also gives him the added possibility of being a third-down back or gadget player…With Todd Monken taking over the offense in Baltimore, the Ravens could have found an added weapon and wrinkle within the new-look unit.”

