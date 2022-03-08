Bleacher Report names Ravens as ideal landing spot for combine standout

The Baltimore Ravens got to see plenty of the top prospects from the 2022 draft class put their skills on display during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. It was an impressive weekend of on-field drills and off-field interviews and measurements, and the team certainly got some important information as to which players they want to make the next bunch of Ravens.

When putting together a list of ideal landing spots for a number of the standouts from the Combine, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report named Baltimore as a fit for University of Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker. When explaining what makes Walker such a unique prospect, Ballentine looked towards his on-field tests, in which he put up phenomenal numbers.

“The 6’5″ 272-pound pass-rusher posted the third-fastest 40 time for his position at 4.51. His 6.89 three-cone time was the fifth-fastest time regardless of position before the defensive backs tested.”

Walker would be a great fit for the Ravens’ defense, but it’s arguable that his combine performance pushed him into the top-10 of the draft. With Baltimore holding the 14th overall pick, it now seems extremely unlikely that Walker would fall into a range where they wouldn’t have to give up a massive amount of draft capital to select him. It’d be a no-brainer pick for the Ravens to select Walker. Whether he’ll be available when they are on the clock is a different story.