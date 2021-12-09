Bleacher Report names Ravens’ Early Top Target in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens will have to use multiple methods to put together the best possible roster for the 2022 season. They’ll look to sign free agents and maybe swing a trade or two, but with 10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft they’ll most likely be very busy selecting plenty of rookies.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report highlighted every team’s “Early Top Target” in the upcoming draft, and for Baltimore highlighted secondary help for the team in University of Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. When explaining his choice, Knox pointed out the injury history at the position.

“Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie would be a terrific target for Baltimore, due in no small part to the team’s recent rash of injuries at the position. Marlon Humphrey was recently lost for the year to a torn pectoral muscle, and Marcus Peters suffered a torn ACL before the season even started.”

Knox also looked at the possibility that Marcus Peters could be a “cap casualty” in the 2022 offseason.

“Peters could be a possible cap casualty in the offseason, as he is set to carry a cap hit of $15.5 million in 2022—only $5.5 million in dead money remains on his deal.”

It was also discussed how McDuffie could make a huge impact for the team both in the present and in the future.

“McDuffie, the No. 3 corner on B/R’s board, would provide Baltimore with an excellent insurance plan at the position while being a future mainstay in the secondary. The 5’11”, 195-pound defender accumulated six passes defended, four tackles for loss and a sack in 11 games this season.”

Although he is a bit on the smaller side in some aspects, McDuffie plays in control and can mirror receivers to perfection on their routes. He has great ball skills and is good at the catch point. The Ravens are getting a tad bit older at the cornerback position, and if Peters or even Jimmy Smith is on the way out, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Ravens target a cornerback with one of their early selections.