Bleacher Report names Ravens’ biggest need in 2022 offseason

The Baltimore Ravens have multiple needs that they can look to improve during the 2022 offseason. They can make adjustments on both sides of the ball to make sure that they are keeping up with a loaded NFL and even a very challenging AFC.

When listing out each NFL team’s biggest need in the 2022 offseason, Maurice Moten of Bleacher Report listed a position in the trenches for Baltimore. However, instead of choosing offensive line, Moten went with defensive line for the Ravens, and when explaining why talked about how the team has a plethora of free agents hitting the market on their defensive line.