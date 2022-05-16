Bleacher Report names Ravens’ biggest need

The Baltimore Ravens have gone to great lengths to address multiple different needs during the 2022 offseason. They added safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive lineman Michael Pierce in free agency, while adding a talented 11-player class during the 2022 NFL draft.

When listing out each NFL team’s biggest need, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report agreed with many in listing Baltimore’s as wide receiver. He talked about the trade that sent Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a first round pick that turned into center Tyler Linderbaum.