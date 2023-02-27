Bleacher Report names a prospect Saints fans should be scouting at NFL combine

The pro football world is descending on Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine this week, where 2023 draft prospects will be put through a gauntlet of on-field workouts, off-field medical exams, media appearances, and interviews with teams like the New Orleans Saints.

So it’s going to be a busy week for all involved. The Saints will be working through the long list of hundreds of draft prospects as they seek to build their big board. One name to look out for comes from Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, who suggested Iowa State defensive lineman Will McDonald IV as someone the Saints should be scouting in Indianapolis:

“Will McDonald IV turned a lot of heads at the Senior Bowl with his devastating spin move and quick first step. At the combine, he should lock up a first-round grade. McDonald is another prospect who was featured on Bruce Feldman’s list of elite athletes in college football. The Iowa State defender came in at No. 5. Feldman noted that Iowa State coach Matt Campbell expects for McDonald to post a 42-43″ vertical and a broad jump around 11 feet. A 43″ vertical would beat last year’s highest set by Channing Tindall and Tariq Woolen by an inch. McDonald had double-digit sacks in his third and fourth seasons in Ames. But he moved to a different position last year, lining up as a 5-technique and inside the tackle more often which hurt his numbers. Regardless, NFL talent evaluators are going to see the burst, athleticism and pass-rush moves that will make him a success. The Saints should be one of those teams paying attention. Cameron Jordan is 33 years old and Marcus Davenport is set to hit free agency.”

McDonald was listed at 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds last season, but he weighed in at 241 pounds at the Senior Bowl and would need to bulk up even more to meet the Saints’ standards at defensive end. Of their players under contract for 2023, you’ve got Jordan (listed at 287), Tanoh Kpassagnon (listed at 289), Payton Turner (who said he was playing “in the 280’s” last season), and Carl Granderson (who weighed in at 285 pounds for training camp last summer).

But maybe the Saints are going to value a different athletic profile at defensive end now that Todd Grantham is coaching the group instead of Ryan Nielsen. It’s still Dennis Allen’s defense, but the position coach’s input has to matter to some extent. McDonald was effective in college and should do well at the combine this week. Let’s see if it helps him get on New Orleans’ radar.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire