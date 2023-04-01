Bleacher Report names player Ravens should be targeting to increase Super Bowl chances

The Baltimore Ravens have needed to add a quality proven veteran at wide receiver for some time now. While they’ve invested plenty of capital into the position over the past few years, a veteran who is among the best pass catchers in the league would take the team’s offensive unit to new heights, especially if quarterback Lamar Jackson returns to the fold.

When listing one player that each NFL team should pursue to increase their Super Bowl chances, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report named the best wide receiver still available on the free agent market as his choice for Baltimore in Odell Beckham Jr., who most recently played for the Los Angeles Rams but sat out all of 2022 with a torn ACL. When explaining why, Davenport mentioned how Beckham would be a true No. 1 wide receiver for the Ravens, and the team needs to go get Jackson a wideout.

“…Provided that he’s fully recovered from the ACL tear he suffered in Super Bowl LVI, Beckham would offer Jackson a true No. 1 wideout. He’s capable of winning 50/50 battles in the red zone and can be a go-to guy…As the Ravens attempt to mend fences with Jackson, they need to go get him a wideout.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire