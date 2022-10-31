Bleacher Report names one player Ravens should acquire at 2022 trade deadline

The Baltimore Ravens have positioned themselves at 5-3 through Week 8 of the 2022 season, leading the AFC North. They have rattled off two-straight wins to give themselves some momentum, first against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.

Despite carrying some momentum into Week 9, that doesn’t mean the team will stay put during the 2022 trade deadline. When looking at one player that each NFL team should acquire at the deadline, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram for Baltimore, talking about how he could be a valuable rental.

“Abram, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, could be a tremendously valuable rental for the Ravens. He has started all six games in 2022 and has logged 40 tackles and one pass defended. He’s allowed a career-best opposing passer rating of 91.3 in coverage…Adding Abram is also a move Baltimore ($2.8 million in cap space) could afford. The 26-year-old has a base salary of $2.1 million.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire