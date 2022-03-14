Bleacher Report names one 2022 free agent Ravens can’t afford to lose
The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of their key contributors from 2021 slated to hit free agency in a very short amount of time. They will have to make some tough decisions as to who to re-sign and who to let go as they work to improve their roster.
When listing out one free agent that each NFL team can’t afford to lose in 2022, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report chose defensive lineman Calais Campbell. When explaining his reasoning, Knox talked about how the veteran is still a “tremendous force up front”.
“The Ravens should look to continue dominating against the run while getting healthy in the secondary. Campbell can be a huge part of that game plan. He’s lost a step as an edge-rusher but he remains a tremendous force up front…Campbell tallied 49 tackles and 29 solo stops in 2021 to go with five tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. He isn’t done yet, either.”