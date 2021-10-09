Bleacher Report names LSU one of College Football’s biggest disappointments

It hasn’t been pretty for LSU so far this season.

Bleacher Report thinks the same. Bleacher Report released their list of the most disappointing teams in 2021.

Here’s what Bleacher Report had to say about the Tigers’ disappointing start to the 2021 season.

LSU may be just a couple seasons removed from a national title, but head coach Ed Orgeron officially looks to be on the hot seat. The preseason No. 16 Tigers opened the season with a 38-27 loss to the then-unranked UCLA Bruins. The win was highlighted with UCLA football’s Twitter account epically trolling Orgeron’s “Sissy Blue” comment he directed toward a UCLA fan who heckled him as he walked into the stadium.

The Tigers won their next three games, including a road win over Mississippi State in Week 4. But that momentum was thwarted last week against Auburn in a 24-19 home loss, the first Auburn win at LSU since 1999. LSU even had a 13-0 lead in the second quarter, but Auburn scored 10 unanswered points to go in down three at halftime. LSU made two field goals in the third quarter to take a 19-10 lead, but Orgeron’s defense gave up two costly touchdowns in the fourth quarter. LSU’s inability to score touchdowns cost it dearly against Auburn. In fact, three of LSU kicker Cade York’s field goals came on drives that sputtered inside Auburn’s 14-, eight- and five-yard lines.

The LSU kicker has been one of the few bright spots for this team on a week-to-week basis. Cade York has converted 16 consecutive field goal attempts. The problem is that he can’t be the only one to score as we saw against Auburn. Outside of the long throw and catch by Max Johnson to Kayshon Boutte was the only scoring play for LSU.

The Tigers have an opportunity to right the ship starting this week against Kentucky with Florida, Ole Miss, and Alabama waiting in the wings.

