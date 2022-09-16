Bleacher Report names key Ravens defender as top trade target entering Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of talented defenders on their 2022 unit. They put together a dominant performance in their Week 1 win against the New York Jets, and will look to continue their impressive play over the remainder of the season.

With how many great players the team has on the defensive side of the ball, it has been a storyline as to how they will get all of them on the field, especially at the safety position. When naming the top trade targets entering Week 2, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named Baltimore safety Chuck Clark at No. 6 on his list. When explaining why, he mentioned the Ravens’ offseason moves of bringing in Marcus Williams in free agency and Kyle Hamilton in the draft.

“Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark would be near the top of our list if it was based on talent alone. He’s been a reliable starter in Baltimore over the past three seasons. However, the drafting of Kyle Hamilton in the first round and the addition of Marcus Williams did prompt an offseason trade request from Clark…Clark, though, eventually bought into playing for the Ravens this season. He started and played well in Week 1 against the New York Jets, finishing with nine tackles and a forced fumble.”

