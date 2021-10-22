Bleacher Report names their ideal trade candidate for Ravens

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Baltimore Ravens currently sit at 5-1 through six weeks of the 2021 season. They’ve overcome plenty of injuries on their way to currently being the top spot in the AFC, finding quality production from not only their stars, but also from outside additions that they’ve made along the way.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, Brett Sobleski of Bleacher Report put together a list of one ideal trade candidate for each NFL team. For the Ravens, he picked Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins. When explaining his selection, Sobleski mentioned the fact that Baltimore’s offensive line group has been in flux all season.

“[Ronnie] Stanley’s absence created a void on Lamar Jackson’s blind side, which has been filled by veteran Alejandro Villanueva. Villanueva has moved from right to left tackle, and Patrick Mekari took over strong-side duties, creating a tenuous situation.”

He also talked about how Dallas might want to move on from Collins due to the fact that his salary will increase significantly after this season as well as the fact that his replacement has been playing well.

“Meanwhile, La’el Collins has been reinstated after his five-game suspension, yet he might find himself without a starting job. Terence Steele played very well for the Dallas Cowboys to open this season, and considering his improvement and Collins’ salary increase after this year, the Cowboys may consider a move.”

Recommended Stories

  • OT Brandon Knight explains decision to not report to Ravens

    Offensive tackle Brandon Knight explained his decision to not report to the Ravens after the team claimed him off of waivers

  • Are the Baltimore Ravens the best team in AFC?

    Despite a devastating amount of injuries the Ravens have gotten off to a 5-1 start. Charles Curtis and Andy Nesbitt debate if they're the class of the AFC so far this season.

  • Ravens release Thursday injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Bengals

    The Ravens released their second injury report ahead of a Week 7 matchup against the Bengals

  • Week 7 Adanced Stats: NFC East a one-horse race rode by phenom jockey

    What Kellen Moore has put together with the weaponry at his disposal has Dallas pulling ahead in the division race. EPA, CPOE and success rate sing a beautiful tune entering Week 7. | From @ProfessorO_NFL

  • Bettor put $500,000 on Broncos +4, before Baker Mayfield was ruled out

    The Browns are favorites against the Broncos in tonight’s Thursday Night Football game, but the line has moved toward Denver, particularly after Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Which makes one big bet particularly eye-opening. Caesars Sportsbook reported a $500,000 bet on the Broncos +4, according to David Purdum of [more]

  • NFL analyst believes Mitch Trubisky will be starter in NFL next season

    Daniel Jeremiah believes former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky will be in demand come free agency.

  • Prep quarterback Arch Manning gets nationally televised showcase on ESPNU

    Nephew of ex-NFL QBs Peyton and Eli Manning will lead Isidore Newman H.S. against Tampa's Berkeley Prep on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

  • Eddie George disappointed in Tennessee State home crowds: We're playing 'in front of nobody'

    Football coach Eddie George is disappointed in Tennessee State's average home attendance, the worst in the OVC, ranking 122nd out of 129 FCS teams.

  • Brandon Knight announces he needs a break from football to address mental health

    The Ravens claimed offensive tackle Brandon Knight off waivers from the Cowboys on Monday. Knight did not report to the team, and Baltimore placed him on the reserve/did not report list. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Knight “would have to answer” why he didn’t report, and Knight did just that Thursday. Knight, 24, said he [more]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $20

    In this article, we take a look at 10 dividend stocks to buy under $20. If you want to skip our detailed discussion on dividend investing and the performance of dividend stocks over the years, skip ahead to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $20. Dividend stocks have passed the test of time when it […]

  • The five reasons Cristiano Ronaldo is so good at heading a football

    Cristiano Ronaldo added Atalanta to his list of Champions League victims on Wednesday night as his late winner continued his impressive record in the competition.

  • The Rush: Troy Polamalu on USC’s next coach, Big Ben’s longevity and a new side hustle

    Steelers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu is on The Rush, dishing on Pittsburgh’s season and how much longer Ben Roethlisberger will stay in the game, why he has no interest in playing football again, and his keys to hiring the next head football coach at his alma mater, USC. Plus, Troy and Head & Shoulders are partnering with Fiverr to help you tackle your new projects. Click here to hire Troy to work for you!

  • Former NFL player Kenbrell Thompkins pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud

    Former NFL wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins faces up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges of […] The post Former NFL player Kenbrell Thompkins pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Lakers fans revisit Buddy Hield trade after Russell Westbrook's tough debut

    Surprise, surprise -- Lakers fans are mad.

  • Israel to approve new construction in West Bank settlements, Palestinian villages

    Israel will approve the construction of 4,400 new homes in the West Bank next week: 3,10o in the Jewish settlements and 1,300 in Palestinian villages.Why it matters: This will be the first time Israel has approved new settlement building since President Biden assumed office, and it's the first time since 2007 that it approves a significant number of new homes for Palestinians in "Area C" of the West Bank, which is controlled by Israel.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • Will the Giants say goodbye to Dave Gettleman, and will the Jets be good after their bye? | The Tailgate

    In this week's episode of The Tailgate, sponsored by Verizon, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Michelle Margaux open the show with another edition of Comment Section, where they ask Giants fans whether or not they'll continue to watch their team on Sundays. Ralph also discusses a potential rebuild for the Giants, the job status of GM Dave Gettleman should the team’s losing continue, and a possible trade deadline game plan for Big Blue. Leger Douzable also stops by the show to share his recipe for his savory Crab and Shrimp nachos in a special edition of Take It From A Pro, and Michelle and Ralph chat about expectations for the Jets coming out of their bye week. Watch More of The Tailgate: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L​ About The Tailgate: The Tailgate is SNY’s digital football series that focuses on conversations fans are having across social media along with interviews with players, coaches and insiders.

  • Former Patriots and Jets CB rips New England’s defense

    New England's defense makes former Patriots and Jets CB Ty Law sad.

  • Republicans assail U.S. effort to protect school boards from violent threats a 'snitch line'

    Republicans in Congress blasted a U.S. Justice Department initiative to protect local school board officials from threats of violence by people angry at anti-racism curriculum and masking mandates, with one calling the policy a "snitch line" to report parents. At a House Judiciary Committee hearing, they assailed Attorney General Merrick Garland about his Oct. 4 memo telling the FBI and federal prosecutors to address, with local law enforcement, a rising number of violent threats directed at members of school boards, fueled by claims that school curricula addressing racism are attacks on America. In his testimony Garland rejected the charge, saying the department aimed to prevent violent threats against members of school boards - typically low-profile and sometimes volunteer posts.

  • Nike Is Reportedly Bringing Back Penny Hardaway’s First Signature Shoe

    Returning in the 'Home' and 'Orlando' colorways.

  • Week 7 Fantasy Fades: Where are those DeAndre Hopkins targets?

    DeAndre Hopkins has been a touchdown machine despite limited volume. Is the timing right for a trade? Scott Pianowski discusses fade ideas, for both Week 7 and long-term.