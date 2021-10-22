Bleacher Report names their ideal trade candidate for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens currently sit at 5-1 through six weeks of the 2021 season. They’ve overcome plenty of injuries on their way to currently being the top spot in the AFC, finding quality production from not only their stars, but also from outside additions that they’ve made along the way.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, Brett Sobleski of Bleacher Report put together a list of one ideal trade candidate for each NFL team. For the Ravens, he picked Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins. When explaining his selection, Sobleski mentioned the fact that Baltimore’s offensive line group has been in flux all season.

“[Ronnie] Stanley’s absence created a void on Lamar Jackson’s blind side, which has been filled by veteran Alejandro Villanueva. Villanueva has moved from right to left tackle, and Patrick Mekari took over strong-side duties, creating a tenuous situation.”

He also talked about how Dallas might want to move on from Collins due to the fact that his salary will increase significantly after this season as well as the fact that his replacement has been playing well.