Bleacher Report names free agent that could solve glaring weakness of Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have had to deal with multiple injuries throughout the 2022 season. They’ve willed their way to a 3-2 record, good enough for the top spot in the AFC North division through five weeks.

When listing out remaining 2022 free agents that could solve glaring weaknesses on NFL teams, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named former Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King as his choice for Baltimore. When explaining why, Knox talked about the loss of safety Marcus Williams in the secondary, and how King could be an option for the team

“…The Ravens could take a chance on former Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King. While King dealt with a shoulder injury last season, missed seven games and allowed an opposing passer rating of 108.9 in coverage, he has been a quality starter before…In 2019, King logged a career-high 15 passes defended and five interceptions…At only 27 years old, King has plenty of upside. He’s a physical corner with a rangy 6’3″ frame and plenty of postseason experience—assets that would greatly benefit the 3-2 Ravens…It won’t be a shock to see Baltimore address its secondary via a trade before the deadline. However, the Ravens have just $3 million in cap space and may want to see if a budget free agent like King can bail out their defense instead.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire