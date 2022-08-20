Bleacher Report names Darius Slayton a player Giants should cut

Every NFL team has players they hold onto that they probably should cut ties with. The New York Giants have had several of those players over the past decade.

In a recent article by Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton identifying one player from each team that should be traded/cut/released, he said fourth-year wide receiver Darius Slayton should be jettisoned from East Rutherford before the regular season.

Time is running out for fourth-year receiver Darius Slayton after he missed four games last year and saw a massive dip in production when he did play. He caught only 26 passes for 339 yards and two scores in 2021. He had averaged 49 catches for 745.5 yards and 5.5 touchdowns in his first two seasons.

After running with the second and third teams in the Giants’ first preseason game, Slayton may be auditioning for his next opportunity.

Wharton believes the Giants should cut ties with Slayton, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, as the team has buried him on the depth chart behind Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard and rookie Wan’Dale Robinson.

Throw in the emergence of Collin Johnson and others and Slayton is suddenly on the roster bubble. If he plays at the level he did in 2021, it would be an easy cut for a regime who did not draft Slayton nor appears to have him in their long-term plans.

However, head coach Brian Daboll did say Slayton played his way into first-team reps in Week 1 of the preseason before getting banged up and leaving the game. Was that a trade showcase or legitimate? You be the judge.

