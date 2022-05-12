Bleacher Report names best player who could be cut from Ravens’ roster in 2022 offseason

The Baltimore Ravens have a very talented roster in all three phases of the game. They’ve had a busy 2022 offseason that’s seen them add and subtract a lot of good players, but they will also get back many from injuries that were suffered in 2021, both in the offseason and during the year.

One of those players is offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James, who suffered a torn achilles while a member of the Denver Broncos in the 2021 offseason. Denver cut James, and he latched on with Baltimore soon after. However, when listing out the best player from every NFL roster that could be cut during the 2022 offseason, Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report made his choice for the Ravens the veteran offensive tackle, talking about Baltimore’s depth at the position.

“James did miss the 2021 season as expected, but the Ravens aggressively chased other options to ensure the right tackle position wouldn’t be an issue in 2022. They signed veteran Morgan Moses to a three-year deal and selected Daniel Faalele in the fourth round of the draft, which reduced their need for James.”

Wharton also discussed how much money the Ravens could save if the part ways with James.