Bleacher Report names best move of 2022 offseason for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens made sure to address many different positions during the 2022 offseason, adding talent in all three phases of the game. They signed multiple free agents while bringing in an 11-player draft class, creating opportunities for new contributors to step up.

When listing out the best move of the 2022 offseason for each NFL team, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report didn’t highlight a player that Baltimore added, but rather one the team let go. His choice was the Ravens’ decision to trade Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on draft night, discussing the value that the organization got for the fourth-year wideout.

“The Baltimore Ravens did a lot of things that are easy to like this offseason, but the value they got in trading Marquise Brown to the Cardinals is tough to beat…Brown was 10th in the league in targets last season. If he didn’t feel like that was enough involvement, it would have been hard to envision him staying in Baltimore long term…So the Ravens flipped him for a first-round pick to the Cardinals.”

Ballentine also talked about what the outcome of the move for both the Ravens and the Cardinals has been.

“Now, Arizona is locked into his fifth-year option at $13.4 million and is facing a contract extension that will be expensive based on the receiver market this year…Meanwhile, after a subsequent trade involving the pick, the Ravens drafted Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25. He projects as a long-term starter at center who the team will have for four years on the rookie wage scale.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire