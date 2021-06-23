Bleacher Report misses the mark on Steelers biggest training camp question

When the Pittsburgh Steelers get together next month for training camp, there are going to be lots of questions to be answered. This team is getting back together after a complete meltdown at the end of last season culminating with a first-round playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns.

But Bleacher Report, who put out their biggest training camp question for each team, missed the lede with Pittsburgh’s training camp. According to B/R, the biggest question for the Steelers will be in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator Matt Canada will get along.

Here’s what they had to say about it:

It’s easy to understand why Big Ben might be stubborn about how things are done this deep into his career, but the Steelers used a first-round draft pick on running back Najee Harris in April, and at the college level, Canada employed plenty of pre-snap movement and had his quarterbacks under center frequently.

I hate to break it to Bleacher Report but this would rank fairly low for most and I doubt it is even on the radar of the Steelers. Roethlisberger knew when he signed his new contract he was coming back to a brand new offense. Canada isn’t going to give Roethlisberger anything he doesn’t feel comfortable running and honestly, it will be 2022 until we see the full Canada system.

Better questions relate to things like a completely re-tooled offensive line or the lack of depth at that position. Or perhaps how the Steelers will replace starting cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton.

