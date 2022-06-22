Bleacher Report lists two USFL wide receivers as fits for Patriots

The New England Patriots have been known to improve their roster in any way possible. With training camp a little over a month away, certain players from USFL rosters could be fits for the Patriots.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine listed two receivers that could be potential fits for the organization. One of them is Victor Boldin Jr. Boldin Jr. signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He received a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance policy, and then spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions on their practice squads.

Bolden was a key weapon for the Birmingham Stallions during the regular season, catching 42 passes for 415 yards and a touchdown. He also showed his versatility, as he was a dangerous punt and kick returner. He ranked third in the league with 538 kick return yards and second in the league with 175 punt return yards.

The other receiver listed as a fit is KaVontae Turpin. Turpin played with the New Jersey Generals this past season. He recorded 540 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions.

Ballentine’s potential fits do seem logical for the Patriots. However, either wide receiver would have to work hard to make New England’s roster. Depth could make it a long shot for either receiver to latch on with the team.

Related