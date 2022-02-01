Bleacher Report lists Kenrich Williams, Mike Muscala as potential trade targets for the Warriors

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley published an article on Jan. 27 that listed off three trade targets for the Golden State Warriors as the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline nears. And two of those candidates are players on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Kenrich Williams and Mike Muscala.

Both veterans have been popular names discussed in trade deadline talks that relate back to the Thunder. They are both on team-friendly contracts and would fit seamlessly in any playoff rotation with their ability to stretch the floor. Both are also a bit too old to fit the Thunder’s current rebuilding timeline as Williams is 27 years old and Muscala is 30 years old. Let’s take a look at the reasoning Buckley provided for both Thunder veteran bench players.

Mike Muscala

Muscala is listed as a potential trade candidate due the Warriors lack of depth and size at the center position. Muscala’s 6’10 frame would tie him for second the roster in terms of height and his 240 pounds would tie him for the heaviest player on the roster as well.

“The Warriors don’t have the size to measure up to the league’s biggest and best centers. A bulk of their frontcourt minutes goes to the 6’9″ Kevon Looney and, when healthy, the 6’6″ Draymond Green. And even if those players can play bigger than their dimensions, that doesn’t make it any easier to deal with legitimate 7-footers. Unless Golden State is certain James Wiseman can fill that void—a leap in logic based on how raw he looked as a rookie last season—then it might want to address the center spot. Breaking the bank is senseless when Green almost certainly will close most games at the 5, but bargain shopping for a big could be the right move to make.”

It’s going to be interesting to see how the Thunder handle Muscala as he has previously stated his love for the franchise.

Kenrich Williams

Williams’ versatility on both ends of the court along with his outside shooting has made him a popular trade target. Which is probably why the Thunder’s reported asking price is a first-round pick.

” His game is built around versatility, almost to the point where he seems like he was schooled at Golden State University. The TCU alumnus can contribute at both ends of the court. He fits in either forward spot and can even find minutes elsewhere in a pinch. He competes hard enough to earn the nickname “Kenny Hustle.” And, since the start of last season, he apparently bags 41.7 percent of his long-range looks. At 27, though, Williams might be too old to fit the Thunder’s long-term plans, so he could be up for grabs.”

But just like Muscala, Williams has recently expressed his desire to stay in Oklahoma City and retire there.

