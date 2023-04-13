Bleacher Report lists Aggies safety Demani Richardson as the “Top senior” at the position for the 2023 season

The 2023 college football season for Texas A&M is sadly going to be marred by the dreadful 5-7 2022 season that many in the media will continue to perpetuate for talking points and clicks, but don’t be distracted by the real story behind what is primed to be a bounce-back season for the Maroon and White led by numerous veterans who have returned to College Station for one more trip around the bend.

One of the aforementioned returning vets includes senior strong safety Demani Richardson, who chose to forgo the 2023 NFL Draft in order to attempt a chance and redemption after another forgettable 2022 campaign. On Wednesday, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon wrote an article titled “Top Seniors at Each Position Heading into the 2023 College Football Season”, as he ranked one player and an honorary mention at every postion on offense and defense, ranking Richardson as the top senior returning safety. Here’s why Kenyon Chose Demani over every other candidate:

Demani Richardson is on the verge of becoming a great topic for Texas A&M football trivia in about a decade. Provided he stays healthy, Richardson will complete is fifth season as a starter in 2023. He’s appeared in 44 games and registered 246 career tackles, addiing five takeaways and four forced fumbles. Last year specifically, he served as a team captain and paced the defense with 74 tackles. Richardson also scored two touchdowns, both of which helped the Aggies earn their only two victories in SEC games.

Beating out Kanas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr., Richardson’s leadership qualities will only help the Aggie’s young, yet talented defense take the next step under second-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, and after the departure of defensive backs Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones to the Draft, he’ll be looked upon as the sole leader in critical situations throughout the SEC schedule.

